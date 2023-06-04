Brokerages Set NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Price Target at $13.54

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.35.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $935.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.41 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

