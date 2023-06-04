22nd Century Group Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

22nd Century Group reissued their maintains rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DSGX. Stephens upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $76.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.39. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $82.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

