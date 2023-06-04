Barclays Trims Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Target Price to $40.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.47.

MOS opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mosaic has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $63.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.57.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mosaic will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Mosaic by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Mosaic by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

