POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Price Target Raised to $13.00

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.
Shares of PNT opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $979.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.12. POINT Biopharma Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13.
POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $1.79. The business had revenue of $226.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
