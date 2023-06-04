POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Price Target Raised to $13.00

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance

Shares of PNT opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $979.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.12. POINT Biopharma Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $1.79. The business had revenue of $226.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $1,529,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 350,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 147,900 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Further Reading

