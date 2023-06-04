Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells 1,031,533 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,472,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,701,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shyam Sankar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 22nd, Shyam Sankar sold 269,510 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $3,169,437.60.
Palantir Technologies Price Performance
PLTR stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.79. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $15.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219,247 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,395,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,931,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,476 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
