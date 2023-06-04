Head-To-Head Survey: Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) and SUIC Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC)

SUIC Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Rating) and Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

SUIC Worldwide has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SUIC Worldwide and Verde Clean Fuels, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUIC Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SUIC Worldwide and Verde Clean Fuels’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUIC Worldwide $380,000.00 15.87 $10,000.00 N/A N/A Verde Clean Fuels N/A N/A -$3.70 million N/A N/A

SUIC Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Verde Clean Fuels.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.8% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.8% of SUIC Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SUIC Worldwide and Verde Clean Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUIC Worldwide -2.87% N/A -1.67% Verde Clean Fuels N/A -144.01% -1.99%

Summary

SUIC Worldwide beats Verde Clean Fuels on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SUIC Worldwide

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of research and development, venture financing for, and investing in private enterprises and the public sector. It targets sectors that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence. The company was founded on August 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, NY.

About Verde Clean Fuels

CENAQ Energy Corp. entered definitive business combination agreement with Bluescape Clean Fuels Intermediate Holdings, LLC.

