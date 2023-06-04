Selectis Health (GBCS) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Rating) is one of 327 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Selectis Health to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Selectis Health and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selectis Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Selectis Health Competitors 2684 12707 13713 314 2.40

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 19.55%. Given Selectis Health’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Selectis Health has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

67.1% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Selectis Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Selectis Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selectis Health -3.63% -52.39% -3.28% Selectis Health Competitors 6.34% 4.69% 2.07%

Risk and Volatility

Selectis Health has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selectis Health’s peers have a beta of 1.30, meaning that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Selectis Health and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Selectis Health $29.29 million -$2.25 million -8.04 Selectis Health Competitors $901.84 million $162.55 million 19.16

Selectis Health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Selectis Health. Selectis Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Selectis Health peers beat Selectis Health on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, leasing, and management of healthcare real estate and provides financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the Real Estate Services and Healthcare Services segments. The company was founded on June 8, 1978 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

