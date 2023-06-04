Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives $75.76 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.76.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $74.58 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $75.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 343.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 361,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,662,000 after acquiring an additional 280,250 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth $340,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth $5,158,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

