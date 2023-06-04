AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.33.

ATR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 76.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $114.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.59. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $860.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

