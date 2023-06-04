3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives $122.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.69.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock opened at $102.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.25. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

