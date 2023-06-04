Comparing Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) & LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY)

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) and LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Get Rating) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southwest Airlines and LATAM Airlines Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwest Airlines $23.81 billion 0.75 $539.00 million $1.00 30.07 LATAM Airlines Group $9.36 billion 25.86 $1.34 billion N/A N/A

LATAM Airlines Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Southwest Airlines.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

74.7% of Southwest Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Southwest Airlines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Southwest Airlines and LATAM Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwest Airlines 2.65% 6.99% 2.07% LATAM Airlines Group 18.02% -45.94% 13.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Southwest Airlines and LATAM Airlines Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwest Airlines 0 8 5 1 2.50 LATAM Airlines Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus target price of $44.71, indicating a potential upside of 48.70%. Given Southwest Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Southwest Airlines is more favorable than LATAM Airlines Group.

Volatility & Risk

Southwest Airlines has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 3.24, indicating that its stock price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southwest Airlines beats LATAM Airlines Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co. engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos. The company was founded by Rollin W. King and Herbert D. Kelleher on March 9, 1967, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

