Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives $132.16 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Fiserv stock opened at $113.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

