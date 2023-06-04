HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives $45.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HelloFresh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HelloFresh from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded HelloFresh from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

HelloFresh Price Performance

HLFFF opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $38.65.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of food solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA and International. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Jessica Nilsson Schultz, Thomas W.

