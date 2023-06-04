Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives $133.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRI. 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 19.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,961,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,521,000 after acquiring an additional 118,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 138,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

TRI opened at $123.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.43 and its 200 day moving average is $121.42. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.59. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $133.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.20%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.33%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

