Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) PT Lowered to $24.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BILI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC dropped their price target on Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.11.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $0.31. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 543.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 124,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 104,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $5,579,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Bilibili by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,011,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,769,000 after purchasing an additional 68,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

