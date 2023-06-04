Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Lowered to $16.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on JWN. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Stock Up 9.2 %

NYSE:JWN opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.22. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 46.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 22.7% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 32,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 190.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 19,807 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 160.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 425,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 262,252 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 29.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 85,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 315.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.