Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target Lowered to $91.00 at Susquehanna

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NBR. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lowered Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.29.

NYSE:NBR opened at $96.39 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $193.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Nabors Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Nabors Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nabors Industries by 165.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

