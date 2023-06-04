Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target Lowered to $91.00 at Susquehanna

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.59% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NBR. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lowered Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.29.
Nabors Industries Stock Up 10.1 %
NYSE:NBR opened at $96.39 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $193.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.57.
About Nabors Industries
Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.
