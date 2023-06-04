Bank of America Cuts Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target to $24.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Bank of America from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE HASI opened at $24.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.69. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 18.35 and a quick ratio of 18.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average is $29.90.

Insider Transactions at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,778.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,778.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 549,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,153,464.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $170,101. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 60.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 272,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 103,231 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 61.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 587,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,794,000 after acquiring an additional 224,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,469,000 after buying an additional 50,962 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 797,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,810,000 after buying an additional 64,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 25,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.