Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of RAVE opened at $1.71 on Friday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 67,444 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 45,190 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.