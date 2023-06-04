RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

RBC Bearings stock opened at $208.27 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 349.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 40.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

