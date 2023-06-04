Comparing Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) and First Advantage (NYSE:FA)

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) and First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Live Current Media and First Advantage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A First Advantage 0 6 0 0 2.00

First Advantage has a consensus price target of $14.40, indicating a potential upside of 1.19%. Given First Advantage’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Advantage is more favorable than Live Current Media.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

94.6% of First Advantage shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of Live Current Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of First Advantage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Live Current Media and First Advantage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Current Media N/A -451.41% -255.75% First Advantage 6.73% 13.00% 7.81%

Volatility and Risk

Live Current Media has a beta of -0.88, indicating that its stock price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Advantage has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Live Current Media and First Advantage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Current Media $490,000.00 8.40 -$15.73 million ($0.12) -0.21 First Advantage $810.02 million 2.57 $64.60 million $0.34 41.85

First Advantage has higher revenue and earnings than Live Current Media. Live Current Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Advantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Advantage beats Live Current Media on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Current Media

Live Current Media, Inc. is a digital technology company, which is involved in the entertainment industry. The firm develops and commercializes its portfolio of domain names. The company was founded on October 10, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

