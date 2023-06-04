Critical Analysis: Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) & Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) and Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Atlas Energy Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Hecla Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Hecla Mining pays out -33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hecla Mining has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.7% of Hecla Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Hecla Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A Hecla Mining -6.10% 1.52% 1.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Hecla Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Hecla Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hecla Mining $718.91 million 4.67 -$37.35 million ($0.09) -60.89

Atlas Energy Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hecla Mining.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Atlas Energy Solutions and Hecla Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 1 3.11 Hecla Mining 0 4 4 0 2.50

Atlas Energy Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $24.44, suggesting a potential upside of 43.29%. Hecla Mining has a consensus target price of $6.13, suggesting a potential upside of 11.77%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than Hecla Mining.

Summary

Hecla Mining beats Atlas Energy Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Rating)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Co. operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations. The Greens Creek segment is located on Admiralty Island near Juneau in southeast Alaska. The Lucky Friday segment is located in northern Idaho. The Casa Berardi segment is located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada and is operated by Aurizon. The San Sebastian segment is located in the state of Durango, Mexico and contains underground mines. The company was founded by Amasa B. Campbell, Patsy Clark, and John Finch on October 14, 1891 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.