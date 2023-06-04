Analyzing First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB) and Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG)

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Rating) and Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Resource Bancorp and Shinhan Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Resource Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Shinhan Financial Group 0 3 0 0 2.00

Shinhan Financial Group has a consensus target price of $32.31, suggesting a potential upside of 18.27%. Given Shinhan Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shinhan Financial Group is more favorable than First Resource Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

First Resource Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

2.6% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and Shinhan Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Resource Bancorp $21.79 million 1.65 $5.63 million $1.79 6.52 Shinhan Financial Group $18.75 billion 0.76 $3.25 billion $6.53 4.18

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Resource Bancorp. Shinhan Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Resource Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and Shinhan Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Resource Bancorp 23.70% N/A N/A Shinhan Financial Group 17.86% 9.18% 0.70%

Summary

Shinhan Financial Group beats First Resource Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Resource Bancorp

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, First Resource Bank. Its subsidiary offers lending and depository services for businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The company is headquartered in Exton, PA.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

