Contrasting Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) and Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO)

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Rating) and Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Treasure Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Edgio shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Treasure Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Edgio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Treasure Global and Edgio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Treasure Global $79.68 million 0.31 N/A N/A N/A Edgio $217.63 million 0.55 -$54.76 million ($0.50) -1.08

Profitability

Treasure Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Edgio.

This table compares Treasure Global and Edgio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treasure Global N/A N/A -149.48% Edgio -27.17% -16.61% -8.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Treasure Global and Edgio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treasure Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Edgio 0 4 0 1 2.40

Edgio has a consensus target price of $2.70, indicating a potential upside of 400.00%. Given Edgio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Edgio is more favorable than Treasure Global.

Summary

Edgio beats Treasure Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global Inc. designs and develops a Malaysian e-commerce platform that helps subscribers to connect with local merchants by offer activities, travel, goods, services and rewards. The company offers z-city, a cross profit-sharing platform that allows business owners to promote their product, increase their network, and reap the profits and rewards. Treasure Global Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Edgio

Edgio, Inc. engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The firm’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand. The company was founded by Michael M. Gordon, Allan M. Kalpan, Nathan F. Raciborski and William H. Rinehart in June 2001 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

