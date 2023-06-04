Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) versus NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Financial Contrast

Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) and NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Newegg Commerce and NovelStem International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newegg Commerce $1.72 million 240.89 -$57.43 million N/A N/A NovelStem International $10,000.00 1,024.33 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A

NovelStem International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Newegg Commerce.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Newegg Commerce has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovelStem International has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Newegg Commerce and NovelStem International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newegg Commerce 0 0 1 0 3.00 NovelStem International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Newegg Commerce currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 218.18%. Given Newegg Commerce’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Newegg Commerce is more favorable than NovelStem International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Newegg Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NovelStem International shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Newegg Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Newegg Commerce and NovelStem International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newegg Commerce N/A N/A N/A NovelStem International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Newegg Commerce beats NovelStem International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc. is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

About NovelStem International

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018. NovelStem International Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

