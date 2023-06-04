Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.55.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 2.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VMC opened at $202.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $202.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.71.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 38.05%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Articles

