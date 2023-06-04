Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives $177.81 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.81.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $131.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.