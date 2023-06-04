Brokerages Set Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Price Target at $24.11

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.11.

BRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 832.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE BRX opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $24.49.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 81.89%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.