Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $341.50.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

PSA opened at $288.39 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $357.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

