Brokerages Set Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) PT at $103.63

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898. Insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Leidos Trading Up 3.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

LDOS opened at $81.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.77. Leidos has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Featured Articles

