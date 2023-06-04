Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at about $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Up 3.3 %

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge stock opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.15. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Further Reading

