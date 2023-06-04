Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.79%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

