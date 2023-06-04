agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

NYSE AGL opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.91 and a beta of 1.12. agilon health has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $689.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $226,955.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,145.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $226,955.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,145.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $117,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 299,585 shares in the company, valued at $7,834,147.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,244,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,666,646. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in agilon health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,032,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,024,000 after purchasing an additional 71,977 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in agilon health by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,553,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,635,000 after buying an additional 84,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 86.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 399,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after buying an additional 185,623 shares during the period.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

