Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $170.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities cut shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $142.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.70 and its 200 day moving average is $117.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 0.84. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $194.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Insider Activity

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 41.57%. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $665,194.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,863 shares in the company, valued at $31,595,209.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience.

Featured Stories

