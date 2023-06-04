Stifel Nicolaus Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $150.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Zscaler from $275.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Zscaler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

Zscaler Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $142.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Zscaler has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $194.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 41.57% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $665,194.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,595,209.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 40,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

