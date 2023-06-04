Critical Contrast: Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) vs. AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) and AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maiden and AMERISAFE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maiden $58.13 million 3.80 -$60.04 million $0.51 4.25 AMERISAFE $294.74 million 3.45 $55.60 million $2.89 18.38

AMERISAFE has higher revenue and earnings than Maiden. Maiden is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMERISAFE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Maiden has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMERISAFE has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

39.2% of Maiden shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of AMERISAFE shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Maiden shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of AMERISAFE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Maiden and AMERISAFE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maiden 26.37% 10.66% 1.36% AMERISAFE 18.68% 16.87% 4.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Maiden and AMERISAFE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maiden 0 0 0 0 N/A AMERISAFE 0 1 0 0 2.00

AMERISAFE has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.17%. Given AMERISAFE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AMERISAFE is more favorable than Maiden.

Summary

AMERISAFE beats Maiden on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business. The AmTrust Reinsurance segment includes business ceded by AmTrust to Maiden Bermuda. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. The firm covers the construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime industries. The company was founded by Millard E. Morris in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, LA.

