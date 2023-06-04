Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Critical Analysis

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Broadmark Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.5%. Broadmark Realty Capital pays out -42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out 304.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Broadmark Realty Capital and Brandywine Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadmark Realty Capital 0 3 0 0 2.00 Brandywine Realty Trust 1 1 1 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Broadmark Realty Capital currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.48%. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $6.44, indicating a potential upside of 56.63%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Broadmark Realty Capital and Brandywine Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadmark Realty Capital -128.10% 5.69% 5.07% Brandywine Realty Trust 8.36% 2.61% 1.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Broadmark Realty Capital and Brandywine Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadmark Realty Capital $108.88 million 5.83 -$116.39 million ($0.98) -4.92 Brandywine Realty Trust $506.10 million 1.40 $53.82 million $0.25 16.44

Brandywine Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Broadmark Realty Capital. Broadmark Realty Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brandywine Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats Broadmark Realty Capital on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, D.C., and Other. The Philadelphia Central Business District segment includes properties located in the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Suburbs segment consists of properties in Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties. The Austin, Texas segment focuses on properties in the City of Austin, Texas. The Metropolitan Washington D.C. segment focuses on properties in the District of Columbia, Northern Virginia, and Southern Maryland. The Other segment offers properties located in Camden County, New Jersey and in New Castle County, Delaware. The company was founded by Gerard H. Sweeney in 1986 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

