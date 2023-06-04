Head to Head Review: GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA) versus ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) and ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.6% of GigCapital5 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of ViewRay shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of GigCapital5 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of ViewRay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GigCapital5 and ViewRay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigCapital5 N/A N/A -4.44% ViewRay -104.30% -120.48% -42.39%

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

GigCapital5 has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ViewRay has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GigCapital5 and ViewRay’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigCapital5 N/A N/A -$2.77 million N/A N/A ViewRay $105.86 million 1.13 -$107.33 million ($0.60) -1.09

GigCapital5 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ViewRay.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GigCapital5 and ViewRay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigCapital5 0 0 0 0 N/A ViewRay 0 6 1 0 2.14

ViewRay has a consensus price target of $3.18, indicating a potential upside of 386.09%. Given ViewRay’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ViewRay is more favorable than GigCapital5.

About GigCapital5

GigCapital5, Inc., a blank check company, focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more business. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, intelligent automation, and sustainable industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery. The company was founded by Dinara Akzhigitova in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakwood Village, OH.

