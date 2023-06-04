Comparing Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) & Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX)

Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC – Get Rating) and Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Grow Capital and Semantix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Semantix 0 1 0 0 2.00

Semantix has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.21%. Given Semantix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Semantix is more favorable than Grow Capital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grow Capital N/A N/A N/A Semantix N/A -75.58% -26.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grow Capital and Semantix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Grow Capital and Semantix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grow Capital $2.37 million 0.04 -$2.35 million N/A N/A Semantix $50.76 million 3.54 -$63.61 million N/A N/A

Grow Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Semantix.

Volatility & Risk

Grow Capital has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semantix has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Semantix shares are held by institutional investors. 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Semantix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grow Capital beats Semantix on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grow Capital

Grow Capital, Inc. engages in purchasing, development, and management of real estate for cannabis farming purposes. It owns, leases, sells, and operates multi-tenant properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Bombshell Technologies & Corporate and Resort at Lake Selmac. The Resort at Lake Selmac segment derives its revenue from rental of RV sites and campsites at its owned location on Lake Selmac in Oregon. The Bombshell Technologies & Corporate segment derives its income from proprietary software which delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and a new client application submission system, along with digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. The company was founded on October 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

About Semantix

Semantix, Inc. provides consulting, training, and support for big data solutions, data science, enterprise search, machine learning, and Internet of things. The company offers SDP platform comprising data integration, connectors, application program interface management, data marketplace, artificial intelligence store, and machine language operation for retail, financial, and health. It also provides consulting services, such as assessment and environment monitoring; DOC, a specialized service for monitoring applications, processes and services in big data environment, scheduler monitoring, monitoring of data ingestions, data infrastructure monitoring, environment updates, QA advisor and performance monitoring, and monthly metric books, as well as health-check, detection and action on anomalies; and SDP and LinkAPI documentation support services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

