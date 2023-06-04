Shell (NYSE:SHEL) versus Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Critical Survey

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Shell pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Pioneer Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Shell pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pioneer Natural Resources pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get Shell alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shell and Pioneer Natural Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shell $386.20 billion 0.53 $42.31 billion $12.06 4.83 Pioneer Natural Resources $24.29 billion 1.98 $7.85 billion $28.21 7.29

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Natural Resources. Shell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pioneer Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

7.7% of Shell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shell shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Shell has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Shell and Pioneer Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shell 2 2 3 0 2.14 Pioneer Natural Resources 2 5 15 1 2.65

Shell presently has a consensus target price of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.73%. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus target price of $258.70, suggesting a potential upside of 25.78%. Given Shell’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Shell is more favorable than Pioneer Natural Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Shell and Pioneer Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shell 11.20% 20.91% 9.19% Pioneer Natural Resources 31.15% 30.71% 19.31%

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Shell on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles and marine vessels. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such ase low-carbon fuels, lubricants, bitumen, sulphur, gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, and marine fuel; produces and sells petrochemicals for industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Additionally, it generates electricity through wind and solar resources; produces and sells hydrogen; and provides electric vehicle charging services, as well as electricity storage. The company was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc and changed its name to Shell plc in January 2022. Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.