Reviewing Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) and First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) and First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and First National Bank Alaska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Bancshares 29.71% 19.18% 1.51% First National Bank Alaska N/A 14.19% 1.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Commerce Bancshares and First National Bank Alaska, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce Bancshares 1 3 0 0 1.75 First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $64.17, indicating a potential upside of 26.89%. Given Commerce Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Commerce Bancshares is more favorable than First National Bank Alaska.

Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of First National Bank Alaska shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and First National Bank Alaska’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Bancshares $1.55 billion 4.08 $488.40 million $3.88 13.05 First National Bank Alaska $184.63 million 3.36 $58.24 million $18.27 10.73

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First National Bank Alaska. First National Bank Alaska is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Commerce Bancshares pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First National Bank Alaska pays out 70.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend for 55 consecutive years.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares beats First National Bank Alaska on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth. The Consumer segment includes the retail branch network, consumer installment lending, personal mortgage banking, and debit & credit bank card activities. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, including the small business banking product line within the branch network, leasing, international services, and business, government deposit, and related commercial cash management services, as well as merchant and commercial bank card products. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate tax planning, advisory and discretionary investment management and brokerage services. The company was founded on August 4, 1966 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

About First National Bank Alaska

First National Bank Alaska is a full-service commercial bank, which engages in the business of receiving and lending money. It is also involved in providing trust banking, escrow and contract collection, and bankcard services, and safe deposit box facilities. The company was founded by Ervin Winfield in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

