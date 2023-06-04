Critical Analysis: Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) & SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT)

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) and Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.3% of SmartRent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of Veradigm shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of SmartRent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Veradigm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for SmartRent and Veradigm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartRent 0 1 4 0 2.80 Veradigm 1 3 2 0 2.17

Profitability

SmartRent currently has a consensus target price of $5.17, suggesting a potential upside of 46.42%. Veradigm has a consensus target price of $19.58, suggesting a potential upside of 59.21%. Given Veradigm’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Veradigm is more favorable than SmartRent.

This table compares SmartRent and Veradigm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartRent -44.05% -21.61% -14.62% Veradigm 7.25% 10.74% 6.68%

Volatility and Risk

SmartRent has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veradigm has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SmartRent and Veradigm’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartRent $167.82 million 4.20 -$96.32 million ($0.44) -8.02 Veradigm $1.50 billion 0.89 $134.44 million $0.43 28.60

Veradigm has higher revenue and earnings than SmartRent. SmartRent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veradigm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Veradigm beats SmartRent on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Veradigm

Veradigm, Inc. engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units. The firm solutions include All EMRs, All Population Health Management, Patient Engagement, and Precision Medicine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

