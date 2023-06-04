Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives $52.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FUN. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,009,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,882,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,840,000 after purchasing an additional 324,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 36.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,516,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,688,000 after buying an additional 946,782 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,071,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,980,000 after buying an additional 1,535,800 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,798,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,167,000 after buying an additional 634,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

FUN opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

About Cedar Fair



Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Featured Articles

