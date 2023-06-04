Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) versus SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Critical Review

Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Rating) and SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kunlun Energy and SES, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kunlun Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 SES 0 3 2 0 2.40

SES has a consensus price target of $9.04, suggesting a potential upside of 51.42%. Given SES’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SES is more favorable than Kunlun Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Kunlun Energy has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kunlun Energy and SES’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kunlun Energy $21.47 billion 0.31 $3.57 billion N/A N/A SES $2.05 billion N/A -$35.83 million ($0.15) -39.80

Kunlun Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SES.

Profitability

This table compares Kunlun Energy and SES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kunlun Energy N/A N/A N/A SES -1.32% 6.42% 2.85%

Summary

SES beats Kunlun Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kunlun Energy

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production. The company is also involved in the processing, unloading, storing, gasification, and entrucking of LNG; trading, distribution, and retail sale of various natural gas products; and wholesale and retail of various LPG products. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Sultanate of Oman, the Republic of Peru, the Kingdom of Thailand, and the Republic of Azerbaijan. The company was formerly known as CNPC (Hong Kong) Limited and changed its name to Kunlun Energy Company Limited in March 2010. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. Kunlun Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of PetroChina Hong Kong Limited.

About SES

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit consists of sales verticals fixed date, mobility, and government. The firm serves the aviation, broadcasters, maritime, cruise, and energy industries. The company was founded on March 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

