Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kornit Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kornit Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 72.4% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,273,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,250 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,212,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,105,000 after purchasing an additional 971,439 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 467.2% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,059,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after acquiring an additional 872,957 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,864,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,819,000 after acquiring an additional 417,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,123,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,802,000 after buying an additional 405,022 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Price Performance

Kornit Digital stock opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.66. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $42.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

