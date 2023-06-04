The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.79.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz
In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Kraft Heinz Price Performance
Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.
Kraft Heinz Company Profile
The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
