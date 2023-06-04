BMO Capital Markets Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $355.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $340.00 to $355.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.22.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $365.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.35. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $258.79 and a one year high of $389.06.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 46.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.