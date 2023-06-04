StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.77) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 365.53% and a negative net margin of 148.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the commercialization and development of novel anti-infective agents to treat infections. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

