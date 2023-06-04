OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.
OncoCyte Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ OCX opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.35.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 90,534 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About OncoCyte
OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.
