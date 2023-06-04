OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

OncoCyte Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCX opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 26,827,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $8,048,291.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,181,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,054,400.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 26,827,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $8,048,291.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,181,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 663,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,090,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,060.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 90,534 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OncoCyte

(Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

