Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AROC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Archrock in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Archrock Stock Performance

Shares of AROC opened at $9.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.48. Archrock has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Activity at Archrock

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Archrock had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $229.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $155,106.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Archrock

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Archrock by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,248,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,735,000 after buying an additional 963,291 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Archrock by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,007,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,770,000 after buying an additional 610,186 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Archrock by 18.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after buying an additional 1,462,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Archrock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,287,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,201,000 after purchasing an additional 190,711 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Archrock by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,823,000 after purchasing an additional 915,097 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

Further Reading

